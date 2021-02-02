EXHIBITIONS

MCHS Exhibits are open Monday, Wednesday – Saturday from 9:30am – 5:00pm. We close early on select Saturdays, so we advise calling ahead.

Brew City: The Story of Milwaukee Beer

NEW Exhibit Now Open!

Media and MCHS Members are invited to join us for an Exhibit Opening Celebration on August 11, 2022. RSVP at smorrissey@milwaukeehistory.net.

Detailing the history of brewing in Milwaukee County, the exhibit explores the local culture of beer and its evolution over time. Featuring artifacts, photographs, documents, audio, and visual media from the extensive MCHS Brewery Collection visitors will get to experience why Milwaukee truly is Brew City.